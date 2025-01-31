Edoardo Mapelli resumes work shortly after baby's arrival with Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has returned to work just days after celebrating the birth of his daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, with Princess Beatrice.



The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 22 at 12:57 PM, with Athena weighing just 4lbs 5oz at birth. Edoardo shared the joyful news with an adorable photo and a heartfelt message.

Athena is the newest addition to their growing family, joining her three-year-old sister, Sienna, and Edoardo’s eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Despite the excitement of their new arrival, Edoardo has quickly resumed professional duties, recently posting about a Swiss hotel project developed by his company, Banda Property, which he founded in 2007.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice canceled her planned attendance at the World Economic Forum, originally scheduled from January 20–24, to focus on her newborn.

Athena’s birth has also slightly shifted the royal line of succession, moving Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, down to 12th place.

The King, Queen, and other royal family members were reportedly thrilled with the news and have expressed their joy over the family's newest arrival.



