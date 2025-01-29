Death toll in Multan gas bowser blast mounts to 10

A rescue personnel inspects a charred vehicle, parked near houses destroyed after an LPG tanker truck exploded near an industrial area in Multan on January 27, 2025. — AFP

MULTAN: The death toll in Multan's gas bowser explosion has mounted to 10 after four more injured succumbed to their wounds, Nishtar Hospital's administration said on Wednesday.

The deceased include a child and a youth who were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital's Burns Unit, said the hospital administration.

The officials added that 26 others are under treatment, including 15 in critical condition.

The horrific explosion in the LPG tanker had occurred in the wee hours on Monday triggering a massive fire.

Firefighting teams with ten vehicles managed to douse the fire after hours-long efforts.

Following the explosion, debris from the shattered vehicle landed on nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction.

Residents gather beside their destroyed houses after an LPG tanker truck exploded near an industrial area in Multan on January 27, 2025. — AFP

According to police, at least 20 houses surrounding the incident site were reduced to rubble, while 70 were partially damaged.

Multan's City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali told Geo News that gas had been leaking from one of the valves of the tanker truck parked in the Industrial Estate.

The terrifying incident prompted complete sealing of the affected site with Commissioner Amir Karim Khan ordering officials to prepare a list of LPG containers in the division and banning the presence of gas tankers in heavily crowded areas.

He also instructed teams to raid illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops and seal those operating without proper equipment. The commissioner ordered fitness inspections of school and passenger buses and the registration of cases against individuals involved in illegal gas refilling operations.

Later in the day, the Multan deputy commissioner also formed an inquiry committee tasked with submitting a report on the incident within 48 hours. He stated that the district administration would take strict measures to prevent incidents like this in the future.