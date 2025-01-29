President, PM laud Beijing's remarkable progress on Chinese New Year

(From left to right) PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Asif Ali Zardari. — Geo News/AFP/National Assembly /File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival while praising Beijing's remarkable progress and development.

In a letter addressed to his Chinese counterpart, President Zardari reiterated the commitment to strengthening the "iron-clad friendship" between Islamabad and Beijing and said that he looked forward to discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and friendship with him in Beijing.

The president's message comes as hundreds of millions of people across Asia are celebrating Lunar New Year as they bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon and usher in the Year of the Snake.

Chinese enjoy eight consecutive public holidays for the 2025 Spring Festival, an opportunity to share meals, attend traditional performances, and set off firecrackers and fireworks.

Reiterating Pakistan's support for the One China Policy, President Zardari noted that both nations enjoyed timeless and strategic cooperative partnership.

Thanking President Xi for his visionary leadership in advancing Pakistan-China relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he acknowledged China's remarkable progress in various sectors during the last year.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz, while extending greetings to the Chinese people, lauded Beijing for its remarkable journey of progress and development as a testament to the wisdom and foresight of its visionary leadership under President Xi.

"China’s awe-inspiring renaissance stands as one of the defining themes of the 21st century. For us, China's success story serves as a beacon of inspiration and confidence," the premier said in a televised message.

The PM said that Pakistan and China shared an enduring bond of friendship — a relationship that has been nurtured from generation to generation.

"Our close ties, rooted in mutual trust and shared aspirations, have now transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership. This 'iron brotherhood' continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, reflecting the deep respect and admiration our nations hold for each other," he said.

"Together, we will continue to make meaningful contributions to global peace, prosperity, and harmony," the prime minister added while wishing the new year to bring good fortune and continued success to both nations and further strengthen the unbreakable bond.