'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson makes 'horrible' confession

Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' is set to hit theatres on March 7, 2025

Robert Pattinson has spilled an insight about one of his bizarre habits.

While talking about the same, the actor agreed that whatever he is unleashing sounds horrible.

Pattinson, who has been the ambassador of Dior ever since 2013, has revealed that he does not use any fragrance in the day time. He admits using aftershave very rarely.

The Batman actor confesses that he only wears fragrances in the night time, usually when he goes out for romantic evenings with girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

"I'm not single and stuff, so I personally use it at night. But you know what? Now that you ask, I should probably start using it during the day”, the 38-year-old added.

In conversation with GQ, Robert stated: "People will probably appreciate me smelling better in the daytime. Actually, that sounds like such a horrible thing to say. I don't know why I said that.”

Besides sharing this unique secret about himself, the Tenet actor also unveiled the way he applies scent.

Guys usually spray some on their pulse points and rub them, but he does not follow the same method.

“I spray it in the air and walk through it. I quite like the ritual of doing that. I think it's just more entertaining", he explained.

On the work front, the English actor is all set to feature in upcoming film Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho.