Ariana Grande on making Hollywood safe haven for child stars

Ariana Grande has recently explained how to make industry a safe haven for child stars.

Speaking to BBC World Service’s Arts Hour, the Wicked star reflected on her challenges as a child star in Hollywood.

“Being in this industry at all, as a child, as an adult, as anything is a balance of kind of survive and thrive,” said the now 31-year-old.

Ariana pointed out that there were so many “beautiful things that we learned” over the years.

However, being in this industry had not been an easy ride for her.

“Every single thing about it is quite strange and is quite alien. Even just the experience of acting in and of itself, you're not yourself. It's a very strange thing,” mentioned the singer turned actress.

Ariana believed that even working like an adult as a child is an adjustment as well.

“Doing school in a little tiny room and having to take certain exams to graduate early so you can work adult hours sooner,” said the songstress.

Ariana noted that these were all choices that we made but she wished that this industry would be a “more protected place for kids, for adults, for anyone”.

The actress’ comments came after former Nickelodeon executive Dan Schenider faced allegations of creating a toxic work environment for child actors in the documentary, Quiet On Set.

Ariana expressed her concerns for those in the industry who lacked “support” and wanted to help “create change in the future”.

“I worry about those who don't have that support and it's something I hope we can be a part of positive part of that change together by talking about it,” added the singer.