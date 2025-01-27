ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday withdrew the contempt notice against Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas and dispatched a file to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi for the constitution of full court on the committees constituted under SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 and the constitutional bench committee constituted under Article 191-A.
"We find that he [Additional Registrar (Judicial)] did not deliberately avoid the fixation of the cases before the bench as directed in the court order [....] The show-cause notice issued against him for contempt proceeding is discharged," read the 20-page verdict issued by the two-member bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
