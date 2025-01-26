Jesse Eisenberg reflects on tech leaders getting involved in politics

Jesse Eisenberg has recently slammed top tech leaders for getting involved in politics.

During an appearance on latest episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, The Social Network actor shared his thoughts on “tech bros” attending President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this month.

Jesse said, “I look at it from a very specific perspective, which is if you're so rich and powerful, why are you not just spending your days doing good things for the world?”

“So, it's hard for me to understand the specifics of what they're doing,” noted the Resistance actor.

While praising his wife Anna Strout, who is an activist, Jesse reflected, “I married a woman who's like this amazing activist. All she thinks about all day is, 'How can I help the people who are most in need?’”

Therefore, Jesse mentioned that when he looked at these “powerful individuals,” he just had one thought and that’s why they “aren’t spending their day helping people”.

“Why are you getting mired into this weird stuff — stuff I don't really understand — and taking privacy concerns away, hurting people who are already hurting, marginalised people?” pointed out A Real Pain star.

Jesse added, “Why are they not spending every day helping people?”

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were among the tech leaders to attend Donald’s inauguration ceremony.