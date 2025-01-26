King Charles praises estranged daughter in law Meghan for remarkable qualities

Charles affectionately referred Meghan as "Tungsten," a term symbolising toughness

Before ascending the throne, King Charles had an unusual nickname for Meghan Markle, reflecting his respect for her strength and determination.

While the Duchess of Sussex has faced her share of critical nicknames from the media, Charles referred to her as "Tungsten" during her time as a working royal.

The nickname, inspired by tungsten’s tough and unyielding nature, was Charles’s way of acknowledging Meghan’s mental resilience and steadfastness.

According to royal insiders, Charles admired the strength she brought to Prince Harry’s life, describing her as a much-needed pillar of support for his son.

A palace source once revealed: ‘Prince Charles admired Meghan for her fortitude and the stability she offered Harry. He often called her 'Tungsten' as a term of endearment.’

The nickname reflected Charles’s view that Meghan’s resilience made her a standout member of the family.

Katie Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, shed further light on Charles’s impressions of Meghan. He reportedly considered her a “breakout star” within the royal family, praising her intelligence, humor, and polished demeanour.

Charles is said to have shared with friends, ‘She’s incredibly smart, kind, and makes Harry happy. We couldn’t like her more.’

The royals are known for using nicknames to show affection and camaraderie, and Meghan’s moniker highlighted Charles’s genuine admiration for her qualities as she navigated the challenges of royal life.