KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday raised concerns over Centre’s “interference” in administrative affairs of the province.

His remarks came days after the federal government notified a steering committee for development initiatives in the merged districts — erstwhile Fata.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP CM Gandapur threatened to move the Supreme Court to safeguard his province’s constitutional rights.

The notification relating to the formation of the committee was not only a violation of the Constitution but also a denial of the provincial government's authority, stated the letter.

Earlier this week, the federal government, after approval by the premier notified the Steering Committee, with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi as its member, for accelerated development initiatives in the merged districts of the province.

Around 80% of the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) funds for the erstwhile Fata areas will be channelled through the committee which will also identify the development needs and recommend developmental schemes to be executed by federal agencies.

The notification stated that 20% of the AIP funds may be channelled for inclusive development through sustainable development goals in less developed areas of the province.

The provincial chief executive, in his letter to the premier, urged the federal government to withdraw the “controversial” notification about the formation of the committee, saying that the erstwhile Fata districts merged with KP under the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

“As per the constitution, the merged districts and all administrative powers lie with the KP government,” he added.