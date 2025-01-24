Taylor Swift surprises fans with new ‘Lover’ release

Taylor Swift drops new launch following ‘Lover’ major milestone

Taylor Swift likes to keep her fans on their toes as she surprised them with a new release.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Thursday, January 23rd and shared an announcement post on her "taylornation" account.

The post featured a video showcasing a Lover themed cardigan. "The secret to being someone's lover forever and ever? Surprise them with a #LoverCardigan!" read the caption.

Swift’s new merchandise is a white V-neck buttoned up sweater adorned with pink hearts.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s Lover cardigan would be a limited edition for just 72 hours.

This surprise launch comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker hit another milestone with her 2019 album when she released her Lover (Live from Paris) on vinyl and rose to No.2 on Billoard Hot 100 earlier this week.

The heart-shaped vinyl was released without a prior announcement, but fans rushed to purchase it and sold over 200,000 copies in just two days in the U.S., breaking the record of the highest single-week vinyl sales ever recorded.

The Lover (Live From Paris) vinyl is based on eight live performances of the 2019 album, recorded at the time of her 2019 Paris concert.