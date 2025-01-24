Kurram situation: Fourth relief convoy reaches violence-marred district

An aid truck departs for Kurram district from Tal Cantonment, on January 14, 2025. — Reporter

PARACHINAR: A fourth aid convoy carrying much-needed relief goods reached violence-marred Kurram, the district administration confirmed on Friday.

The vehicles included in the convoy are laden with medicines, food items, and other daily essentials aimed at addressing acute shortages in the crisis-hit area. The 70-vehicle convoy was also carrying flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables and medicines.

The convoy's security, added the sources, was provided by the police and district administration along with the availability of security forces as well.

They also said that the distribution of compensation among Kurram victims will also commence today.

The development comes as over 100 villages in Upper and Lower Kurram remain under siege for over three and a half months.

The region has been facing severe tension, particularly after an attack on a convoy travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar on November 21, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of 50 people, including women and children.

Despite peace agreements, the central highway to Parachinar remains closed, preventing the delivery of essential supplies such as food.

With growing calls for the supply of relief goods aimed at resupplying local traders, a convoy was dispatched to the district but came under attack by terrorists resulting in at least eight fatalities including security personnel, drivers and civilians.

Authorities have also launched a clearance operation and have established camps for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) in four village councils of the lower part of the tribal district.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali has said that a consignment of medicines has been dispatched for Parachinar with medicines set to be handed over to DHQ Hospital MSD.

A total of 1.5 tonnes of medicines have been sent via a government helicopter, said the official, adding that medicines will be dispatched aerially till ground routes are restored.