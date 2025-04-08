First Hajj pilgrims to fly to Madinah on April 29

Muslims encircle the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred site, during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Hajj operation for 2025 is scheduled to commence on 29 April, according to officials.

The first flight under this year’s programme will depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, signalling the start of the annual pilgrimage for thousands of Pakistani pilgrims.

According to Hajj operation officials, the inaugural flight, ER 1611, bound for Madinah Munawwarah, will take off at 10:15pm on 29 April, carrying 285 pilgrims.

During the initial phase, all Hajj flights will be routed to Madinah Airport. From 14 May onwards, departures will begin for Jeddah Airport, officials added.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has approved the complete flight schedule, which will be accessible via the Pak Hajj mobile application from today. Under the government Hajj scheme, 89,000 pilgrims will travel through five designated airlines.

Earlier Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, in a press conference held in Lahore, confirmed the launch date of the Hajj flight operations and shared that Pakistan is coordinating closely with Saudi authorities to ensure smooth arrangements.

He said that as many as 90.000 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj this year, under both government and private schemes. He also clarified that the temporary visa suspension for Umrah and other categories, recently imposed by Saudi Arabia on 14 countries, including Pakistan, is a routine move in the lead-up to Hajj.

The suspension is expected to be lifted by mid-June, with Umrah visa holders advised to return to Pakistan by April 29.

As part of health and safety protocols, pilgrims are required to get vaccinated at their designated Haji camps at least ten days before their scheduled departure. The second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims is also set to begin on April 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it will operate 280 special pre-Hajj flights from April 29 to June 1, transporting more than 56,000 pilgrims. PIA will utilise Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey. The post-Hajj operation will begin on June 12 and continue until July 10.

This year, the cost of Hajj packages has been reduced. The 40-day package now costs Rs1,050,000, following a Rs25,000 cut, while the 25-day short package has seen a Rs50,000 reduction, bringing the total to Rs1,100,000.