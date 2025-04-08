Decide on May 9 cases within four months, SC tells trial courts

Supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar on May 10, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the trial court to concluded the pending cases linked to May 9 vandalism and reach a decision with in four months.

The directive came during the hearing under a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Punjab government's petition regarding the cancellation of bail for the suspects in the May 9 events.

During the proceedings, one of the suspects' lawyers questioned how the trial could be completed in four months, saying that there were 35 cases against them, and it would not be possible to complete the trial in such a short time.

At this, the CJP remarked: "There was the case of Mashal Khan’s murder in Mardan, at that time I was the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court. The trial of the Mashal Khan murder case was completed in three months. The anti-terrorism court is capable of performing."

It is worth mentioning that the apex court had directed the trial court during yesterday's hearing to make decisions within three months in some of the cases related to the bail cancellation of May 9 suspects.

Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers had been arrested under a government-led crackdown on elements involved in the events that took place on May 9, 2022, which saw military installations being vandalised across the country.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case. During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — corps commander house in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind the bars.

May 9 events caused Rs197m losses in Punjab: report

Meanwhile, the provincial government submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the May 9 tragedy.

According to the report, the May 9 incidents caused a loss of Rs197 million rupees in Punjab. The report also states that the total number of suspected individuals involved in the May 9 incidents was 35,962 and 24,595 of them were still at large, while 11,367 had been arrested so far.

A total of 319 cases were registered across 38 districts in Punjab related to the events of May 9.

It highlighted that property damage and vandalism occurred in 38 cities across Punjab on May 9. Property worth Rs110 million was damaged in Lahore, Rs26 million in Rawalpindi and Rs50million in Mianwali.

The report also notes that an attack was carried out on a government institution on May 9.

A lawyer representing the Punjab government clarified that it was not a protest or rally, but rather an attack on an institution on May 9.