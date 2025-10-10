Road closures, mobile data service shutdown hit Islamabad, Pindi in wake of TLP's protest

TLP protesters pictured during a protest rally. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have placed roadblocks and suspended mobile data services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of security measures concerning the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) announcement to march towards Islamabad on Friday (today).

With containers placed at Islamabad's entry points on one hand, the residents are facing internet issues on their cellphones on the other.

"The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control has accorded approval to suspend 3G/4G services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi [...] until further orders," read the notification issued by the interior ministry on Thursday.

It added that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been requested to take "further necessary action" in coordination with Islamabad commissioner, IGP office, Rawalpindi's commissioner and RPO office.

In a statement, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has said that since all of the city's entry points have been blocked, the lawyers are facing difficulty in reaching the courts and therefore, the body has requested that any adverse orders in the cases be issued due to lawyers' non-appearance.

Apart from the federal capital, the authorities have also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across Punjab, barring the display of weapons and banning public gatherings.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been imposed on gatherings, processions and sit-ins under Section 144 to maintain law and order in the province.

The notification added that the emergency order notes that the ban will remain in force for an initial period of 14 days, subject to extension if the security situation so requires.

The statement said the measure was taken after credible intelligence indicated an elevated risk of coordinated attacks targeting public gatherings, government installations and law-enforcement personnel.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers in addition to the call to prayer and sermons has also been banned under the restrictions.

Furthermore, security has also been beefed up in Lahore with road closures adding to citizens' woes in various areas.

A holiday has been declared for all public and private schools in Lahore with immediate effect. The decision, as per the education department CEO, has been made due to road closures. The official added that schools were in the process of informing parents of the holiday.

Apart from schools, a Punjab Education Department spokesperson has said that colleges and universities have been ordered to close in the twin cities.

Punjab University's LLB exams scheduled for today have been postponed and the new date will be announced later, the varsity's spokesperson said.

In Rawalpindi, all the thoroughfares leading to Murree Road have been closed. A heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed near Faizabad, Chandni Chowk and Liaquatbagh.

The Metro Bus service has also been suspended in the twin cities, and directives have also been issued for the closure of business centres and hotels on the Murree Road.

The roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also been blocked.

'Chaos, unrest'

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has slammed the TLP of attempting to organise a "so-called Gaza March" not to express solidarity with Palestinians, but to create unrest and chaos in the country.

Speaking at a press conference a day earlier, Chaudhry said that the government has always allowed peaceful protests under proper rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs), but the TLP neither sought permission nor gave any assurance of following legal protocols.

The minister revealed that several people were arrested in Punjab and Islamabad carrying batons, chemicals, glass bottles and other weapons, including tear gas shells and face masks, raising serious concerns about the group’s intent.

"Does this look like a peaceful protest or an attempt to incite violence?" Chaudhry questioned, adding that those detained were confirmed TLP office-bearers.

The minister said the TLP's actions appear aimed at diverting attention from national security matters, recalling that "even during Indian aggression," the group had announced a similar Gaza march.

He emphasised that Pakistan has been one of the most vocal countries in support of Palestine.