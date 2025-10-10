ISPR chief to address press conference today

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry briefing media at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, December 27, 2024. — ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is set to address a press conference today on Friday (today).

The briefing, scheduled for 2:30pm at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, is expected to focus on key national security matters and related developments.

Twelve soldiers, including three officers, were martyred in different engagements in the last two days.

Major Sibtain Haider, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice— and embraced martyrdom during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, the ISPR said on Thursday. The martyred officer was 30 years old and was a resident of Quetta district.

The security forces also neutralised seven Indian proxy terrorists.

In another engagement, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq, Major Tayyab Rahat, along with nine other soldiers, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against Indian-backed terrorists in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the operation, the ISPR said that 19 terrorists were also “sent to hell” after effective engagement by security forces.

Later, the ISPR said that security forces had eliminated 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists involved in the Orakzai incident.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said security forces have been conducting a series of retribution operations against the terrorists involved in the “heinous incident”.