KP governor says CM Gandapur's resignation 'can be returned'

PPP leader and party's nominee for KP Governor slot Faisal Karim Kundi. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi/File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said his office has not yet received Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation, adding that it could be returned if any constitutional or legal ambiguity is identified.

Speaking on Geo News' morning program "Geo Pakistan," Kundi said he would review the resignation once he receives it, to determine the reasons behind Gandapur's decision.

"If there is any legal or constitutional ambiguity, the resignation can be returned," he added.

He said that all procedures would be followed in accordance with the law.

Kundi's reaction comes a day after the KP CM stepped down, citing the decision to be based on jailed PTI founder Imran Khan's directives

Gandapur formally submitted his resignation to KP Governor Kundi, saying the chief minister's position was a trust placed in him by Khan.

In a post on X, Gandapur — a firebrand PTI leader who also served as a federal minister during Khan’s premiership — said he was returning the trust in accordance with the instructions of the party founder, who has been behind bars since August 2023.

"In respectful compliance with the orders of my leader, and founding PTI chairman, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he wrote.

The outgoing chief minister said that when he assumed charge as chief minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was grappling with “financial ruin and the menace of terrorism.”

Ahead of his announcement, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had confirmed Gandapur's removal, saying that the decision was made by the party’s founder.

Regarding the process following Gandapur’s resignation, former advocate general Aamir Javed explained that the KP governor has up to 14 days to accept the resignation. Until the governor signs the acceptance, the outgoing chief minister remains in office.

Once the resignation is formally accepted, the provincial assembly will proceed to elect a new leader, he added.

To elect a new chief minister, the former AG said, a candidate must secure the support of at least 73 members of the provincial assembly. This majority vote will determine the new head of the provincial government.

Rifts within PTI

Gandapur’s removal comes amid reports of growing internal rifts within the party as the KP CM and Aleema recently traded barbs and levelled allegations against each other.

In a bid to defuse internal tensions, the incarcerated PTI founder directed Gandapur and his sister to refrain from making public remarks.

Gandapur had earlier warned PTI founder Khan about "vloggers" trying to sow divisions in the party and promote Aleema Khan as the next chairperson, and even prime minister.

The KP CM, in a video message on social media, alleged that PTI founder's sister was not only refusing to rein in the vloggers but was actively backing their undermining campaign.

Gandapur mentioned he had also conveyed to the PTI founder that columnist Hafeezullah Niazi — a relative of Imran — was writing articles portraying Aleema as both the "party chairperson and prime minister".

Reacting to the development, political analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said that it seemed that Aleema Khan had prevailed.

"The differences between Gandapur and Khan aren't new. There were questions regarding Aleema Khan within the party as well," he added.

According to Khanzada, recent reports had indicated that Gandapur's position was under threat for some time. The KP chief minister and Bushra Bibi did not get along during the brief period when she was released from jail.