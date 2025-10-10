Thirty militants behind Orakzai attack on army officers killed: Security sources

Armed security forces personnel riding in a military van. — AFP/File

At least 30 militants linked to the Fitna al-Khawarij, who were involved in the recent attack in Orakzai, have been eliminated in an operation on Thursday, security sources said.

The killed militants were believed to have been behind the assault that claimed the lives of 11 soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat.

Security sources have said the country’s armed forces are committed to eliminating terrorism from all regions of Pakistan.

These Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against India-backed terrorists in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army’s media wing said on Wednesday that on the night between October 7 and 8, security forces conducted an IBO in Orakzai district on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the operation, the ISPR said that 19 terrorists were also “sent to hell” after effective engagement by troops.

The killing of 30 Khawarij comes hours after an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, during which seven Indian proxy terrorists were eliminated. According to the ISPR, the operation was conducted on October 8 in Daraban area on reported presence of terrorists.

In the pursuing operation featuring heavy exchange of fire, Pakistan Army's Major Sibtain Haider "who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice" and embraced martyrdom.

The 30-year-old martyred officer was a resident of Quetta district.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army, in its 272nd Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) reaffirmed the army’s commitment to neutralising Indian-sponsored terror proxies such as Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan, and vowed to dismantle networks undermining the state's security.

The forum noted that the existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage which is gravely hurting the interests of the State and security of its people, will not be allowed to continue anymore, come what may.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

KP and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).