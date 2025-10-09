PM Shehbaz contacts Bilawal after PML-N, PPP agree to defuse tensions

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 24, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the phone on Thursday after the ruling allies decided to make peace following weeks of disagreements.

This development comes after the ruling PML-N sent a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to Zardari House, Nawabshah, where they met PPP co-chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari earlier today.

Both sides agreed to end their public feud in the huddle.

In today's telephonic conversation, Shehbaz and Bilawal discussed the prevailing political situation, as well as matters related to the flood and foreign policy, according to a PPP statement.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.