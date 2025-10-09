Rawalpindi police enhance security ahead of TLP's Islamabad march plan

Police officers in riot gear stand guard behind the shield to avoid stones the protestors during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 14, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have heightened security across the city to prevent any untoward situation following Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) announcement of a march towards Islamabad on October 10.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, presided over a high-level meeting with senior officers to assess the prevailing law and order situation.

The police officer warned that no road blockades, disruptions to traffic, or violent activities under the pretext of protest will be tolerated.

The CPO made it clear that any acts affecting normal public life, damaging property, or attacking law enforcement agencies will be dealt with strictly under the law.

"Those who violate the law will be dealt with strictly," the CPO warned and added, "Attacks on citizens' properties or law enforcement agencies will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

According to sources, the city administration has placed containers at Faizabad Interchange, the place where the party held several sit-ins, to control possible unrest. Orders have also been issued to vacate hotels along Murree Road and in nearby areas.

All routes linking Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain open for now, and any decision to close them will be made based on the developing situation.