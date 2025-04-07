Pakistan, US vow to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Left) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. —Reuters/NNI/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held the first phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, wherein the American top diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and expressed Washington’s desire to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), Dar held the call and discussed bilateral relations, regional security and economic cooperation with his US counterpart.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following withdrawal of US forces.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

During today's call, the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in successfully fighting terrorism during 2013-18, which caused Pakistan huge economic and human losses.

Rubio also agreed on the need to resolve the issue of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces.

According to a report by the US Department of Defence in 2022, the US left behind $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan which was quickly seized by Taliban fighters as they swept the country.

The US forces tried to dismantle or destroy as much of their machinery as they could in the last weeks of their chaotic pull-out. However, huge amounts still fell to the Taliban in August 2021.

However, Taliban reportedly refused to return any of the military equipment and urged the US to provide them with more advanced weapons to fight Daesh.

The statement said that Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States. "He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism."

Secretary Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals. He said that cooperation in economy and trade would be the hall-mark of future relations between the two countries.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and to work together to advance the shared interests of both countries.

The call came days after US President Donald Trump imposed a staggering 29% tariff on imports from Pakistan.

The country of over 240 million people now faces a 29% tariff (set to begin on April 9) on its exports to the US, significantly higher than the 10% baseline, which came into effect on April 5.