PTI has no connection with legislation of US Congress, clarifies Barrister Gohar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday dissociated itself from a bipartisan bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeking sanctions against Pakistan state officials.

Reacting to a bipartisan bill, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told reporters at the Parliament House his party has no connection with legislation in the US Congress.

His comment came after two US lawmakers in the House of Representatives last month sought sanctions against Pakistani state officials via the bill titled 'Pakistan Democracy Act' over alleged human rights violations, including the "persecution" of former prime minister Imran Khan".

The bill aims to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which permits the US to deny visas and entry to individuals accused of committing human rights violations.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament House, Gohar said countless legislations and resolutions are passed in the US Congress, however, the former ruling party has no connection with the said bill.

He also clarified that his party is not in contact with the US delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had brushed aside what was seen as an anti-Pakistan bill introduced in the US House of Representatives and hoped that the US would instead continue its supportive role in strengthening the Pak-US ties.

"We are aware of the bill being introduced in the House of Representatives. This is an initiative of a single individual legislator. We believe the timing and context of the bill do not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding and non-interference in each other’s affairs," said the Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan at a press briefing.

Pakistan remains committed to constitutionalism, rule of law, protection of human rights and freedom of expression because it considers democracy as a vehicle for prosperity and progress as a nation, he added.

To a query regarding PTI-establishment contacts, Gohar gave a vague response, saying he was just as aware of the development as the media.

Some reporters questioned Gohar about the PTI's next political move. To this, Gohar said that the PTI would finalise its future strategy after forming an alliance with the opposition parties.

He detailed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce his decision on April 15 after consulting his party's executive committee. The joint opposition will decide on terms of reference for the upcoming anti-government movement.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Imran Khan-founded party expedited efforts to form a grand opposition alliance to launch an anti-government movement after Eid ul Fitr.

Following Khan's directives, PTI leaders approached every political party to form a grand opposition alliance and launch an anti-government movement.

In April 2024, the PTI formed the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance comprising the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

Whereas, after talks between the government and the opposition collapsed in January, the PTI made another push to establish a joint front against the ruling coalition by roping in ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month to become part of its movement.

Commenting on the internal rifts among the PTI leadership, Gohar said in today's media talk that all of them are part of a democratic party which doesn't stop anyone from expressing opinions.

He, however, advised the PTI leaders to discuss party affairs within the party.