PTI's purported backchannel talks won't bear fruit, says Sanaullah

PM's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in this undated photo. — APP/File

Reacting to US-based Pakistanis' backchannel efforts to seek relief for former premier Imran Khan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah claimed on Monday that such meetings would not bear fruit until the formal ruling party sought sincere pardon for May 9, 2023 mayhem.

Sanaullah made the statement while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath".

The premier's aide said that the former ruling party became a victim of its own social media brigade, nurtured up by its founding chairman Imran Khan, for using it against his political rivals.

His comments came amid reports of a backchannel push by US-based Pakistanis who held meetings with some high-ups during their visit to the country to seek relief for the incarcerated former premier, according to The News.

Sanaullah said that he could not verify or deny the happening of such meetings by a delegation of overseas Pakistanis.

Expressing his views on the matter, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that the incumbent government has no apprehension over the PTI's purported backchannel talks.

He went on to say that however, such meetings would not bear any fruit until the PTI sought sincere pardon over the May 9 mayhem as demanded by the chief military spokesperson last year.

According to The News, a group of US-based Pakistani doctors and businessmen met a senior official in Islamabad and the PTI founder in Adiala jail.

These interactions are part of the PTI and its sympathisers' effort to seek some relief for Imran Khan. These backchannel efforts are in addition to the behind-the-scenes negotiations that were held between the PTI and the relevant quarters.

A source, who is aware of the recent interactions of US-based Pakistani doctors and businessmen with Imran Khan and a key official, said that breakthrough of such efforts depends on the behaviour of PTI social media and that of Imran Khan.

Sanaullah, in today's show, blamed ex-PM Khan for destroying political harmony by spreading hatred, revenge and propaganda, adding that the PTI was trapped in problems created by itself not by the incumbent government.

Regarding negotiations, Sanaullah said that it was solely PTI's responsibility to step forward in settling the political disputes via dialogue.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clarified that his party was not in contact with the US delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

The Imran Khan-founded party also dissociated itself from a bipartisan bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeking sanctions against Pakistan state officials.

Reacting to a bipartisan bill, Gohar told reporters at the Parliament House his party has no connection with legislation in the US Congress.

His comment came after two US lawmakers in the House of Representatives last month sought sanctions against Pakistani state officials via the bill titled 'Pakistan Democracy Act' over alleged human rights violations, including the "persecution" of former prime minister Khan".

The bill aims to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which permits the US to deny visas and entry to individuals accused of committing human rights violations.