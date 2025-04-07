Naqvi okays setting up of national intelligence, threat assessment centre

Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi addresses the press conference in Lahore, May 16, 2024. — Screen grab/Geo News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday approved the formation of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) in the wake of rising terror incidents nationwide.

The approval came during the fifth meeting of the Nacta Board of Governors in Islamabad. The session witnessed critical decisions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

During today's meeting, Nacta's National Coordinator, Dr Khalid Chauhan, briefed the meeting on the authority’s performance and future plans.

One of the most significant outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

The new entity, developed after thorough consultations with security stakeholders, will serve as a specialised hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis.

Speaking during the meeting, Naqvi underscored that the creation of NIFTAC was a vital step toward achieving Nacta's strategic objectives.

He further revealed that similar centers, referred to as PIFTACs, will be set up across all provincial capitals to bolster regional intelligence efforts.

The establishment of NIFTAC is expected to ensure the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security challenges comprehensively.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry emphasised that NIFTAC would enhance Nacta's operational capacity, making it a more robust institution in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Ponjo Mal Bheel, the Interior Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and Home Secretaries from all provinces. Additionally, the Inspector Generals of Police from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated.

All recommendations presented by Dr Khalid Chauhan were unanimously approved by the Board of Governors. The decisions taken are poised to significantly fortify Pakistan’s internal security apparatus and advance its counter-terrorism strategy.