'Anti-state propaganda': Police book singer Salman Ahmad under Peca

A photo of singer Salman Ahmad. — X/sufisal

The Lahore police have booked Salman Ahmad, a veteran Pakistani musician, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly running anti-state propaganda.

According to the police, the case was filed at Defence A police station, Lahore, on behalf of the state.

The first information report (FIR) stated that Ahmad had allegedly spread false propaganda against state institutions on social media and shared a hate-inciting post, which went viral.

It added that the post was seen by an on-duty police officer, which led to the registration of the case.

The federal government introduced and passed the controversial amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act in January 2025.

The new amendments add Section 26(A) to Peca, which seeks to penalise perpetrators of “fake news” online. It says anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI terminated the basic membership of the veteran musician for posting against incarcerated Khan's family in December last year.

The former ruling party issued a notification of his termination which blamed Ahmad for "sowing division and discontent" among the party members and supporters through "unwarranted and scurrilous posts" on social media.

It added that the party "had dissociated itself from your conduct and statements and had warned you about the consequences of your conduct".

The renowned guitarist had sharply criticised PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in some of his posts on X, blaming them for mismanagement and accusing them of fleeing the scene during the party's "final call" protest in November 2024.