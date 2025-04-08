PMIF25 kicks off in Islamabad to attract mining investment

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) on April 8, 2025. — Screengrab/ Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The two-day Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) commenced in Islamabad, drawing around 2,000 participants, as the country aims to showcase its vast mineral wealth and attract significant investment in the sector.

At the April 8-9 event, that expects to receive 2,000 attendees, the government will exhibit Pakistan's mineral-rich landscape, which spans over 600,000 square kilometres.

The attendees include 300 representatives from overseas. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, China, the US State Department, the US Exim Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and CEOs of mining companies from Denmark, Kenya, Finland, and the UK are among the participants.

It is expected that a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be inked at the forum.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (left) attending the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) on April 8, 2025. —Screengrab/ Geo News

Despite its vast potential, the mineral sector currently contributes only 3.2% to Pakistan’s GDP, with exports accounting for a mere 0.1% of the global total.

However, with increased exploration, foreign investment and infrastructural development, the industry is poised for significant growth.

A key highlight of the forum will be the official launch of the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 by the federal government, aimed at attracting investment in the mineral sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to deliver the policy speech on the opening day, while Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will also address the forum.

The United States would be represented by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, to advance US interests in the mineral sector.

Rare earth elements

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, underpinned by its unparalleled geological wealth.

He highlighted that Pakistan is home to monumental reserves like Reko Diq. He said Pakistan also hosts vast resources of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metallics and gemstones including globally sought-after peridote and emerald.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) on April 8, 2025. — Screengrab/ Geo News

The deputy prime minister said with this vast untapped mineral potential, Pakistan's resource corridor is poised to reshape global supply chains and attract foreign direct investment.

Dar said the government has prioritised the strategic development of the mining sector through progressive policy reforms and investor-centric initiatives, laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem that delivers value for all stakeholders.

The deputy prime minister said this investment forum provides a unique platform for stakeholders, partners and friendly countries to explore new prospects and build mutually beneficial partnerships.

Investor-friendly legislation

Federal Minister for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik, in his address, said that economic stability in Pakistan has been made possible through consistent government efforts.

Federal Minister for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) on April 8, 2025. — Screengrab/ Geo News

He noted that the government is streamlining legislation to make it easier for investors to operate in the country. Highlighting the nature of the mining sector, which falls under provincial jurisdiction, he emphasised that full consultation is being carried out with the provinces.

Malik added that institutions such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Petroleum Division, and other relevant bodies are making concerted efforts to attract investment in the mineral sector.

He said the forum aims to boost investment in Pakistan’s untapped mineral resources. Special importance, he noted, is attached to the province of Balochistan in this regard.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the effective utilisation of the country’s mineral wealth, adding that the participation of foreign dignitaries in the forum reflects growing international confidence in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal participating in a discussion session during the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) on April 8, 2025. — Screengrab/ Geo News

Later participating in a discussion session, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal emphasised that Pakistan is the destination for investment in the minerals.

He said our resources are potentially so high that these will definitely attract a lot of investment and interest from local and foreign companies.

Kamal, while addressing the forum, said that Balochistan possesses significant potential in the minerals sector. He assured that every possible measure is being taken to address security concerns for investors.

The government is working to restore investor confidence, he said, noting that investment in the minerals sector is a long-term endeavour rather than a short-term initiative.

Saudi Vice Minister for Minerals, in his address, said that Saudi Arabia is reviewing the prospects for a strategic partnership with Pakistan in the development of the mineral sector.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s strong potential in minerals and expressed interest in future cooperation.