King Charles' residence team makes surprising announcement

King Charles III's team at his Sandringham home has made an announcement about closure at the royal residence.

The team released a statement on Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing: "Sandringham Terrace Café will close on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 January. Sandringham Restaurant remains open as usual."

The Sandringham Estate website explained: "The Terrace Takeaway Café offers snacks on the go for when you're exploring extensive Royal Parkland."

Meanwhile, the formal gardens at Sandringham are set to reopen in February and the house will throw open its doors in spring.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla spent the Christmas period at Sandringham, away from his London residence of Clarence House.

After a festive jaunt in Norfolk, the royal couple headed to Scotland and stayed at Balmoral Castle. The Scottish castle's grounds are due to reopen on 24 January after a period of closure.

The website reads: "You will be able to enjoy a relaxed walk in the grounds, view the exterior of the Castle and also have an opportunity to visit the Mews Gift Shop and the Restaurant."

In April, the castle doors will open and visitors will be allowed into the ballroom to observe the 2025 exhibition.

King Charles, who acceded to the throne in 2023, still lives at Clarence House and not Buckingham Palace. It has previously been announced that the King will not be relocating until 2027 and that's due to the palace's renovations.

The extensive £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now the monarch has taken the reins of the mission.