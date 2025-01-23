Netflix 'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52

Lynn Ban died at 52

Lynn Ban, the star of the Netflix series Bling Empire: New York, has passed away at the age of 52.

On Wednesday, January 22, Ban’s son Sebastian confirmed her death in an Instagram post, revealing that she breathed her last on Monday, January 20.

Notably, the renowned jewellery designer has died weeks after undergoing an emergency surgery following a ski accident.

The reality TV star’s son penned a heartwarming note alongside a series of pictures featuring the mother-son duo over the years.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” he wrote.

Noting that many of his mom’s followers don’t know her personally, the teenage took the time to share how his mom really was.

"She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile even when times were tough during her recovery process," he continued. "She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

Sebastian weighed in, saying he would do everything he could to ensure his mother is not forgotten but celebrated as she deserved.

He concluded the heartfelt note with a final message to his mom: "I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum."

Ban’s death news came after she suffered a near-fatal brain bleed that required emergency surgery after a ski accident on Christmas Eve, she revealed on December 30, 2024.

Ban is survived by her son, Sebastian, and her husband, Jett Kain.