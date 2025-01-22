University student allegedly raped, filmed by three suspects in Lahore

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

In a shocking incident, a female student of a government university in Lahore was allegedly gang-raped by three men, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the suspects befriended the victim, who is a MPhil student, through a social networking app and invited her to a place in Muslim Town, on the pretext of marriage.

When she reached the location in Muslim Town, the suspect took her to a private housing society for breakfast, where he, along with his two friends subjected the university student to sexual assault and filmed the incident.

As per a first information report (FIR), the suspects also took two cheques from her sister’s chequebook which the victim was carrying in her handbag.

The suspects threatened to upload the videos on social media if she told anyone about the incident.

The police have registered an FIR on behalf of the victim and launched investigations into the incident. The police officials vowed to arrest the suspects soon.

Last week, the Mardan police registered a case of rape against five employees of a government-run hospital and arrested one accused, according to The News report.

Sources said that a 32-year-old woman, a resident of Dubai Adda, had come to the hospital for treatment. The sources added that five employees of the hospital allegedly raped her. The two suspects were identified as Aziz and Zakir while the identification of other accused was underway.

The rape victim recorded her statement under Section 164 in the court of a judicial magistrate.