Mohammed Sarim, 7, whose body was recovered from an underground water tank of his family apartment in North Karachi 11 days after his disappearance, was subjected to sexual assault before being being strangled to death, confirmed a postmortem examination conducted on him.

According to Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aneel Haider, the initial autopsy report suggested that Sarim was killed five days ago and his body was dumped in the underground water tank of the same apartment where he lived.

Quoting his autopsy report, the SSP said: “Sarim's neck was broken, suggesting he was strangled to death."

The police officer was of the view that a relative of the victim had been taken into custody on suspicion, adding that that a DNA test was being conducting on the suspect.

Police surgeon Dr Samia said that the medical report of the minor boy suggested that he was subjected to sexual assault before being strangled to death.

“There were different marks of wounds on his body,” she added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police chief Javed Alam Odho chaired a meeting to review progress in cases related to kidnaping of children.

A spokesperson of the police said that the additional inspector general of police (AIGP) ordered strict measures to recover the missing children. He directed the police officers to expedite investigations of such cases.