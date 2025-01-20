Karachi struck by water shortage after breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station

The image shows water tankers on a road. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The water supply of the port city is facing disruption after a major electricity breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station, officials said on Monday.

At the station, the breakdown occurred at 9:15am, causing a halt in all pumping operations.

According to a spokesperson from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), the city will experience a shortage of 100 million gallons per day (MGD) due to the repair work.

The electricity was restored at 10:45am, allowing water supply to resume through alternative lines. However, two key lines, Line No 1 and Line No 5, were affected by the breakdown.

Work on restoring these lines has already begun. KWSC's chief engineer mentioned that the repairs for Line No 5 would be completed within 24 hours, while repairs for Line No 1 would take up to four days.

The KSWC spokesperson confirmed that, despite the disruption, the city would continue receiving 550 MGD of water through alternative supply lines. Karachi’s total daily water demand is around 650 MGD, meaning the city will face a shortfall of 100 MGD.

The Power Division has taken notice of the breakdown and instructed K-Electric to take immediate action to restore the power supply. They have also urged K-Electric to upgrade the water system to prevent future occurrences and ensure that water supply to Karachi is maintained at all costs.

Meanwhile, K-Electric confirmed that power to the Dhabeji pumping station and other major pumping stations has been restored to normal, and their staff is in contact with representatives from the Water Corporation.

It said in a statement: "Electricity supply to the Dhabeji Pumping Station has been timely restored. The minor disruption at the station has been resolved, and KE’s system remains stable, ensuring uninterrupted power delivery."

According to a KE spokesperson, all major pumping stations of the KWSB, including Dhabeji, are exempt from loadshedding.

"In emergency situations, alternative power sources are used to maintain supply. KE teams stay in constant communication with KWSB representatives and remain prepared to address any issues promptly," the statement added.