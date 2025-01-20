'King Kong' actor Adrien Brody shares how he gave up everything for THIS movie

Adrien Brody, passionate actor who is best known for putting efforts to his each roles, has recently reflected on the sacrifices he made to bring his role in The Pianist to life.

The Oscar-winning actor shared that he had to "abandon his life" to fully immerse himself in the challenging part.

Brody opened up to The Sunday Times newspaper and shared: "I'm a grown-up. And as a young man I did not feel that I could faithfully honour all that was on my shoulders with 'The Pianist', so I dug very deep."

"I abandoned my life, loved ones, home, phone, car in order to deliver truth. But it's less toxic now," he added.

The King Kong actor's approach to acting has shifted, as he’s done with "torturing" himself for a role.

He admitted: "I no longer think it's necessary to torment yourself."

However, Brody recently said that all his success and fame has "never been easy."

The Pianist actor earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, "You do not listen until you fail or until it really hurts."

"For a shift to occur, there has to be enlightenment. Enlightenment comes oftentimes through suffering or hardships. I’ve had a very blessed life and career, but it’s never been easy. The thing to know is there are many chapters," he shared.

Adrien Brody won his Academy Award over 20 years ago, but the movie star dismissed the idea that he was an "overnight success."