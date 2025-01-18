TDPs camps to be established in lower Kurram as anti-terror operation on cards

Frontier Constabulary and army personnel gather near the ambushed region in Kurram on January 17, 2025. — AFP

The district authorities have announced establishing camps for temporary displaced persons (TDPs) in restive Lower Kurram amid potential anti-terror operation a day after terrorist attack on relief convoy bound for Parachinar.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kurram on Friday, the LEAs were planning to launch operations in various areas of Lower Kurram.

"In order to ensure safety and support of the affected population during the expected operation, following sites are proposed for establishment of camps for the TDPs of District Kurram," stated the notification.

The camps would be established in Government Boys Degree College, Tal, Government Technical College, Rscue 1122 compound and judicial building — both of which are under construction, as per the notification.

Kurram has been wracked by violence for decades, but around 150 people have been killed in a fresh round of fighting which started in November last year when two separate convoys travelling under police escort were ambushed, leaving 40 people dead.

The Thursday ambush targeted a convoy of 35 vehicles set to resupply local traders in the restive territory with rice, flour, cooking oil and essential medicine, which claimed lives of at least 8 people, including security personnel, drivers and civilians.

Meanwhile, the retaliatory action by security forces resulted in the killing of six assailants.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and tribal leaders have brokered numerous truces between the warring communities but none have stopped the violence.

The most recent peace deal was announced on January 1 but just days later an aid convoy en route to the area was also attacked, wounding several local officials and members of their security escort.

So far, only two consignments of aid for Kurram have been dispatched during the last two weeks, with the latest one to reach the tribal region on January 14.

The residents complain that the aid that had been delivered goods was "not good enough", while the helicopter service for patient transfers from Kurram also remained suspended for the past 10 days.