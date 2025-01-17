Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over wildfire visit, Meta criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash following their recent actions during the Los Angeles wildfires.



The couple was criticised after being photographed embracing victims and assisting volunteers at the Pasadena Community Center.

Some have accused the Sussexes of turning the visit into a "publicity stunt," with actress Justine Bateman calling it a "distasteful photo op" and referring to them as "disaster tourists."

The wildfires, which have destroyed homes near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito neighborhood, also led to Meghan postponing the premiere of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Critics labelled the delay as "attention-seeking."

Adding to the controversy, the couple issued a strong statement on their website, condemning Meta for loosening content moderation policies and discontinuing third-party fact-checking.

They accused the platform of fostering online abuse and hate speech, a move that sparked further debate online.