PMD forecasts rain, snowfall, windstorms for north, west Pakistan

A woman walks during a snowfall in Quetta on January 12, 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Moderate rains, windstorms, and snowfall have been forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in the hilly areas of northwest Balochistan and northern regions from January 18 to 21, as a westerly wave is expected to reach the country on January 18.

Moderate rain and windstorms are expected to hit the areas including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur, and Gwadar from January 18 to 20.

Rains, windstorms, and snowfall are expected from January 18 to 21 in regions of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Kohat, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Light rain is also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal on the evening and night of January 18 and during the day on January 19.

The PMD has warned of possible flash floods in Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, and Quetta during the night of January 18 and the morning of January 19.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, and Quetta during this period.

There is also a possibility of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Tourists and travellers are advised to exercise caution, while farmers have been urged to plan their activities accordingly.

The authorities in vulnerable areas have been instructed to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.