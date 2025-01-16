May 9, November 26 events already investigated, probe can't open again, says Sanaullah on PTI demands

PM's aide Rana Sanaullah (left) and Senator Irfan Siddiqui are addressing a press conference in Islamabad on January 16, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Reacting to the PTI's judicial probe demand into the May 9 and November 26 events, Prime Minister's aide on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that both incidents have already been investigated.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the government's negotiation committee head Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday, the PM's aide said, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee comprising all ruling party members to review the opposition party's demands.



The committee will respond to the PTI on its demands, he added.

Earlier today, the PTI finally presented its demands in writing, seeking probes into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024 events, as well as the release of "political prisoners".

PTI's 'Charter of Demands', available with Geo News, also mentions that if the government fails to constitute two separate commissions on the violent events, the party will not continue the negotiations.





This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.