Rocket attack on aid convoy mars Kurram peace once again

Smoke can be seen billowing from a mountain where terrorists attacked the aid convoy in Bagan area on January 16, 2025. — Reporter

KURRAM: In a big blow to the peace deal that made it possible to send aid to the restive area, a rocket was fired at the third aid convoy travelling through Bagan towards Kurram on Thursday, said police.

The police said the rocket strike damaged one vehicle in the convoy. Luckily, no casualties from the incident have been reported thus far, they added.

In the aftermath, vehicles from the convoy have begun to return to Tal, according to Geo News. Meanwhile, cargo trucks that had been at the Chapri checkpoint are also heading back.

According to the district administration, the first phase of the third convoy heading to Kurram included 35 cargo vehicles, which were carrying medicines, vegetables, fruits, and other food items.

The administration had said that additional vehicles were expected to depart for Kurram in the second phase later today.

To ensure the convoy's safety, the authorities had deployed police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other security forces.

Harships for patients

Meanwhile, the helicopter service for patient transfers from Kurram has been suspended for the past 10 days, causing severe difficulties for patients in the region.

Dr Mir Hussain Jan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of the District Headquarters Hospital, spoke to Geo News and confirmed that the helicopter service, crucial for transporting medicines and patients, has been out of operation for the last 10 days.

He mentioned that the district administration has already sent a letter requesting the resumption of the service.

Dr Jan further revealed that a request had been made to the district administration for the transfer of 74 patients, as it seems unlikely that patients will be able to be transferred by road under the current circumstances.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Adnan Qadri claimed that the helicopter service for Kurram district continues to operate.

'Not good enough'

The government has so far sent two consignments of aid for Kurram during the last two weeks, with the latest one to reach the tribal region on January 14.

Whereas, the residents have said that 25 truckloads of goods were "not good enough" and urged the government to ensure the provision of medicines and resume the heli-service for shifting the patients requiring advanced treatment.

However, the district administration reaffirmed efforts for the opening of routes and passage of more relief convoys.

Moreover, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan said four bunkers had so far been removed as per the agreement and more bunkers will be dismantled in Kurram.

"Efforts for implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement are underway," he added.

Kurram has been in the storm's eye for months following a wave of tribal violence, erupting in November 2024, that claimed over 130 lives and resulted in the closure of routes for over 100 days.

However, a peace deal was reached between the warring tribes under the negotiations facilitated by the Grand Jirga, the Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace groups.

These talks resulted in an agreement to remove blockades and allow the transportation of relief goods in line with the 14-point agreement negotiated by tribal elders.

However, the situation remains precarious.