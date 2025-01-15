Princess Kate praised for 'un victim like' approach during Royal Marsden hospital visit

The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she received cancer treatment in 2024

Charlotte Griffiths has commended the Princess of Wales for her dignified and selfless approach during her recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Speaking on GB News, journalist Griffiths contrasted the future Queen's attitude with the "victimhood" seen in California with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Griffiths also highlighted how Kate gracefully deflected praise for her parenting, instead shifting the focus to supporting cancer patients.

“Every time someone complimented her on handling her children, she humbly redirected the conversation back to the patients and their journeys," Griffiths said.

“She has been through immense challenges, but she doesn't seek sympathy—she just wants to offer support to others.”

During her first solo engagement of 2025, the Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she received cancer treatment in 2024, with the announcement that she and Prince William will serve as joint patrons.

Dressed in a dark brown tartan coat and burgundy polo neck, Kate interacted warmly with patients and families, downplaying any recognition for her own struggles and emphasising the varied impacts of cancer treatment on families.

This visit took place just before the first anniversary of Kate’s own abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.