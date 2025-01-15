Meghan Markle urged to follow Princess Kate's lead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found themselves at the center of fresh controversy after their public visit to a Los Angeles food bank in the wake of the devastating wildfires.

While the Duke and Duchess were in Pasadena offering support to victims and meeting with local officials, their actions sparked a fiery backlash, with actress Justine Bateman dubbing them "disaster tourists" and accusing them of staging a "repulsive photo-op" during a time of crisis.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell weighed in on the storm, suggesting that Meghan might want to "take a leaf out of Princess Kate's book" when it comes to handling grief with more dignity.

Platell implied that a quieter, more personal approach to offering support would serve the couple better, rather than drawing attention with highly publicized visits.

It seems even in the face of fire, Meghan and Harry can't escape the heat.

She highlighted how the Princess of Wales handled grief with grace during a visit to Southport last year, where Kate met privately with families of victims of a stabbing rampage.

There were no flashing cameras, no spotlight, just genuine compassion—something Platell feels Meghan could learn from.