No grand operation on cards in KP, army chief assures politicians

An army officer briefing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (second left) and other senior military and civil officials on the security environment in Peshawar on January 13, 2025. — ISPR

Army Chief General Asim Munir has assured the representatives of different political parties that no grand operation is being planned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that only intelligence-based operations (IBO) are being conducted against the militants.



“Our policy is only Pakistan,” the army chief stated in a meeting with the leaders belonging to difference political parties in Peshawar.

Calling Afghanistan brotherly and Islamic country, the army chief said Pakistan has always sought cordial ties with the neighbouring country.

“The only difference with Afghanistan is the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij [TTP militants] in Afghanistan and the spread of terrorism in Pakistan from across the border, and it will remain so until they [Taliban rulers] resolve this matter,” the army chief remarked.

“Is spreading chaos not a sin in the eyes of Allah?,” the army chief remarked.

The army chief highlighted the importance of state saying: “If there is state, there is politics. God Forbid, if there is no state, there is nothing at all.”

COAS Munir called for standing against terrorism without discrimination and prejudice.

“The situation will improve if we move together,” he said, adding that humans are prone to committing mistakes but not learning from the blunders is even a bigger fault.

Gen Munir also reiterated that the people and the military enjoy a special relationship.

He added that fake narrative of widening gulf between army and the nation is being spread through a specific agenda from abroad.

The army chief said also hailed the consensus of all political parties on the National Action Plan (NAP), urging the need for implementing it on priority basis.

Gen Munir's statement came a day after he met political leaders and was also briefed on security situation during his visit to Peshawar, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other senior military officers were among the attendees of the briefing.

The COAS had warned that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation will be met with decisive and overwhelming force, as according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) a day earlier.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” the COAS added.

He praised the unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, who have been instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting their nefarious agenda.

Gen Munir stated: “As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces.”

“Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organisations, both within our borders and beyond. Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure, and neutralised their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land.”