Marwat served show-cause notice by PTI on Imran's orders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to party leader and National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat following his public criticism of Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The notice, issued on Sunday by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, states that the action was taken under direct instructions from PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Marwat is accused of violating party policy by making "adverse and disparaging remarks" about Raja and commenting negatively on the ongoing negotiations with the government.

The notice asserts that Marwat's actions disregarded clear directives from Khan and caused harm to the party.

The notice says that as a member of both the National Assembly and PTI’s core committee, Marwat is fully aware of the party’s policies, including the prohibition against making public comments against party office-bearers.

It further accuses him of previous misconduct and criticises his "failure to consider the consequences of his remarks."

“You have, amongst others, made disparaging remarks against the Secretary General of PTI and even made adverse comments on the ongoing negotiations. This is clear violation of the Party Policy and Instructions issued by Founding Chairman, Imran Khan,” the notice reads

Marwat has been given seven days to respond and explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. During this period, he has been advised against appearing in the media or representing the party publicly.

In response to the notice, Marwat has decided to stay away from the media. “On the advice of friends, I have decided to stay away from electronic media for a week or two,” Marwat said.

He further requested media outlets not to press him for participation during this period, adding: “I request my media friends not to insist on my participation in programmes.”

The show-cause notice follows a public spat between Raja and Marwat, which unfolded on national television last week.

Raja had questioned Marwat’s competence to discuss party matters, leading to a fiery exchange of words.

In response, Marwat openly challenged Raja’s position as secretary general, questioning his appointment and legitimacy under the party’s constitution.

When informed that the secretary general had been appointed by "Khan sahab" himself, the firebrand politician retorted: "Have you seen any notification? According to the party constitution, only someone who has contested the intra-party elections can be its Secretary General."

The situation escalated when Marwat criticised Raja’s personal credentials and his history as a lawyer representing figures from rival political parties, including Nawaz Sharif.

"How can he — who was Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer in the Panama case, Khawaja Asif, and PML-N's Nausheen Iftikhar against PTI’s candidate Asjad Malhi — taunt me?" he mocked.

In the notice, PTI expressed disappointment over Marwat’s repeated actions, which it claims have harmed the party. “It is sad to see that you have spoken without thinking of the consequences on the party and caused it harm on more than one occasion,” the notice reads.

This internal rift highlights underlying tensions within PTI, with the public exchange between two senior leaders shedding light on disagreements over party leadership and policy.

The party has emphasised that maintaining discipline and adhering to the chain of command is critical, especially during sensitive negotiations with the government.