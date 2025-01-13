Concerns over safety following partial Malir Expressway opening

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday inaugurated first phase of the incomplete Malir Expressway, stretching from Qayyumabad to Motorway M-9, leading to grave safety concerns for commuters.

Workers were witnessed busy in construction works at different locations, with construction materials, tractors and heavy machinery haphazardly strewn over the newly-built highway.

Motorcyclists were the most frequent users of the expressway, many riding at high speeds without helmets or adherence to traffic rules. No traffic police or other enforcement agencies were present to manage violations.

The expressway lacked barriers to prevent pedestrian crossings, and people were seen dangerously crossing or loitering on the expressway.

At several points, motorcycles were parked, and groups of youngsters sat on the central divider. Near the Shah Faisal Colony toll plaza, impromptu cricket matches were also taking place.

Youngsters can be seen playing cricket on the Malir Expressway on January 12, 2025. — Reporter

The starting point at Qayyumabad featured incomplete interchanges, while the Korangi Causeway interchanges remained closed. Exit points were left open, allowing vehicles to travel one-way on the expressway.

Similarly, cars were entering one way from Shah Faisal Colony’s exit point. The highway lacked guidance banners, directional signage, and speed limit indicators.

When contacted for comment, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said two temporary traffic police vehicles were deployed. He added that permanent deployments would be made within a day or two.

Cheema also clarified that the Karachi Traffic Police would manage the expressway’s operations as it is a Sindh government project.

The Malir Expressway, named after Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, remains incomplete and cannot yet fulfil the intended purpose outlined by the Sindh government.

When contacted, Chief Minister Sindh’s spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said that security arrangements for the project are comprehensive, with deployments beginning Monday or Tuesday.

He added that there would be 24-hour police patrolling on the expressway. To address potential accidents, a Rescue 1122 unit has already been established, he said.