Bushra Bibi denied bail in Nov 26 protest cases

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, was denied bail on Monday in separate cases related to the party's November 26 protests.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing of the former first lady's bail petitions at a local court in Islamabad.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, filed an exemption plea citing her required presence at Adiala Jail for the £190 million reference verdict.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar opposed the plea, highlighting the non-submission of bail surety bonds. "You have not complied with the court's directive," remarked the judge, who then rejected three interim bail petitions.

Bushra is facing three cases filed in connection with the November 26 protests. Two were lodged at Tarnol Police Station and one at Ramna Police Station, which also registered a separate case regarding the D-Chowk protests.

In a separate case in Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court, Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Ansar Kayani, argued for interim bail, stating her required presence at Adiala Jail for the accountability court’s directive.

Prosecutor Kakar maintained that Bushra Bibi’s attendance must be ensured as her request concerned interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Aamir Zia reserved the verdict on the bail plea in this matter.

Bushra and Imran Khan, along with other central party leaders, also face a "triple murder case" involving the deaths of three Rangers personnel allegedly run over by a vehicle during the former ruling party's much-hyped protest in November 2024.