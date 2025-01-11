At least 12 killed, 25 injured in Karak road accident

A vehicle involved in the Karak road accident can be seen damaged on January 11, 2025. — Reporter

KARAK: A terrible road accident on Saturday claimed at least 12 lives and left 25 others injured near Karak's Ambeeri Chowk.

Karak Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Jan Marwat said that the trailer's brake failure caused the collision.

Police said a speedy trailer truck rammed into a passenger coach and other vehicles on Indus Highway.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has taken notice of the incident and sought its details.

A vehicle involved in the Karak road accident can be seen damaged on January 11, 2025. — Reporter

He ordered the health department personnel to provide every possible assistance to the injured. Governor Kundi also directed Hilal-e-Ahmar teams to carry out relief activities at the Ambeeri Chowk.

Moreover, the KP governor instructed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers as well to execute relief works and give blood donations.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed grief over the loss of lives and urged the local government as well as district administration to ensure provision of the best possible relief facilities to the victims.

In a similar incident, at least two people were killed and another injured after a heavy tanker ran over their motorbikes on Shaheed-e-Millat road in Karachi on Friday.

Police said the incident happened when a car hit the motorcyclists and the water tanker coming from the rear rammed into the motorbikes.