Mine collapse: 8 colliers still trapped as authorities retrieve 4 bodies

Miners outside a coalpit in the mining region of Khost in Balochistan on March 20, 2024. — AFP

QUETTA: Eight colliers remain trapped inside a collapsed coal mine in Quetta's Sanjidi area with authorities retrieving the corpses of four workers who have died in the unfortunate incident.

Rescuers have removed the debris up to 3,600 feet by using heavy machinery, the rescue efforts, however, have faced a delay due to the laying of a second power line and the removal of debris.

It is hoped that the rescue teams will soon reach the workers trapped inside the mine which collapsed due to an explosion caused by the accumulation of gas.

A day earlier, Deputy Director of Rescue Asghar Jamali said that the colliers were trapped at a depth of 4,000 feet.

The rescue teams, including mine rescue and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), were facing difficulties due to the gas and debris.

Reacting to the incident Mineral Resources and Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has taken notice of the incident and had ordered an investigation.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has assured a thorough probe into the incident while warning that strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence.