Army will provide robust security to investors in mineral sector: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday assured that the Pakistan Army would ensure a robust security framework and take proactive measures to safeguard the interests and confidence of investors in Balochistan, as the country moves to unlock its vast mineral potential.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 on Tuesday, General Munir emphasised that economic security has become a vital pillar of national security, and the military stands ready to play its role in supporting the development of Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a global leader in the mineral sector and invited international organisations to bring their expertise, explore investment avenues, and collaborate in tapping the country's vast resource base.

“To unlock Pakistan’s mineral wealth, we need engineers, geologists, operators, and skilled miners,” the army chief stated. He said that 27 students from Balochistan are currently undergoing specialised training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina as part of efforts to build a skilled domestic workforce for the sector.

General Munir stressed the importance of not just extraction but also investing in refining and value addition industries within Pakistan. “Development of both upstream and downstream mineral industries is essential to reduce costs and diversify markets,” he noted.

With significant reserves beneath Pakistan’s soil, a capable workforce, and a transparent mineral policy in place, the country has no space for inaction or disappointment, elaborated Gen Munir.

He assured Pakistani and international stakeholders that Pakistan can be relied upon as a confident and trustworthy partner in the mining sector.

Acknowledging the contributions of Baloch tribal elders, COAS Munir commended their role in promoting mining activity and regional development in Balochistan.

He concluded by saying that with collective efforts, Pakistan’s mineral sector can drive regional prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

PMIF25

The two-day PMIF25 is taking place in the federal capital with an estimated 2,000 people in attendance in an effort to exhibit the nation's enormous mineral potential.

During the event from April 8 to 9, the government would present Pakistan's mineral-rich terrain, which covers around 600,000 square kilometres.

The attendees include 300 representatives from overseas. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, China, the US State Department, the US Exim Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and CEOs of mining companies from Denmark, Kenya, Finland, and the UK are among the participants.

It is expected that a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be inked at the forum.

Despite its vast potential, the mineral sector currently contributes only 3.2% to Pakistan’s GDP, with exports accounting for a mere 0.1% of the global total.

However, with increased exploration, foreign investment and infrastructural development, the industry is poised for significant growth.

A key highlight of the forum will be the official launch of the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 by the federal government, aimed at attracting investment in the mineral sector.

The United States would be represented by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, to advance US interests in the mineral sector.