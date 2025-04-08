PMD issues heatwave alert as temperatures spike

A man cools down with water in this undated image. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave advisory, cautioning that temperatures in Sindh, south-central Punjab, and parts of Balochistan may remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average over the next two days.

The advisory comes during intensifying heat across much of the country, with little indication of any significant relief in the immediate future.

In Karachi, conditions are expected to stay hot and humid over the next 24 hours. According to the PMD, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 24.5°C. Humidity levels have reached 84%, and a moderate sea breeze at 10 km/h is currently offering limited respite from the heat.

Across the country, extremely high temperatures were recorded on Monday, with Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Nawabshah, and Padidan registering 47°C. Khairpur, Sibi, and Larkana saw temperatures of 46°C, while Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Mithi, and Sakrand all recorded 45°C. Karachi, Multan, and Dera Ismail Khan experienced 40°C, while Peshawar and Muzaffarabad stood at 37°C, Islamabad at 35°C, Quetta at 32°C, and Gilgit at 31°C.

In Jacobabad, one of Asia’s hottest cities, the ongoing heatwave has been compounded by a worsening power crisis. Electricity outages by Sepco (Sukkur Electric Power Company) have extended beyond the official schedule, with some areas facing 14 to 16 hours of load shedding daily, double the declared 8-hour schedule. This has disrupted businesses, raised the price of ice, and strained hospitals struggling to maintain patient care.

In Sukkur, where temperatures touched 45°C on Tuesday and are expected to reach 46°C today, residents are also reeling under extended load shedding. Urban areas are facing up to eight hours of unscheduled outages, while rural areas are experiencing up to 12 hours, in addition to scheduled blackouts. Sepco blames the extended outages on high line losses, noting that “A” category feeders remain unaffected.

PMD Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum explained that this heatwave aligns with earlier forecasts of above-average temperatures from April to June. He explained that winter rainfall was below normal, and the lack of snow in the mountains means cooler air is not flowing down, causing above average temperatures. Compared to last April, temperatures are already 4°C higher in many parts of Punjab and Sindh.

A mild rain system is expected to bring scattered rainfall and strong winds to parts of the north from tonight through April 11, including Islamabad, Punjab, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galiyat, and AJK. Northern Balochistan (including Quetta and Zhob), as well as upper KP (Swat and Mingora) and southern Gilgit-Baltistan, are also likely to be affected.

The temperature drop, however, is expected to be minimal — just 2 to 4°C, and only for a couple of days, Zaighum cautioned.

A second system of western winds is projected around April 17, which may again offer brief relief, before another potential heatwave hits towards the end of April.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said that two westerly wind systems are expected to affect the country this week. These systems are likely to bring rain with thunderstorms to northern areas starting tonight through April 13, with strong winds and thunder forecast in various parts of Punjab from today until April 12. The plains of Punjab are expected to experience gusty winds as well.

In Balochistan, rain is likely from today through April 11, with moderate rainfall predicted in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Pishin, and Qila Saifullah, according to Memon. The system could also generate hail in some locations due to moderate intensity.

In Sindh, however, the intense heat is forecast to persist. Temperatures in upper and central Sindh are expected to range from 44 to 47°C in the coming days, with severe heat likely in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and surrounding areas.

Memon also said that thunderstorm clouds may begin forming over the Sindh coastal belt, including Karachi, between April 10 and 12. Localised thunderclouds may also develop on the outskirts of Karachi on Thursday and Friday, particularly around Gadap, Malir, and the Super Highway due to high humidity and ongoing heat.

In Lahore, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has also issued a heatwave alert, anticipating a 4 to 7°C rise in temperatures across the province this month.

According to DG PDMA, the plains and districts of southern Punjab are particularly at risk of facing intense and prolonged heatwaves during April.

The DG PDMA has advised the School Education Department to suspend outdoor activities for children in order to protect them from potential heat-related illnesses.

Furthermore, he stressed that essential medicines must be readily available to people affected by the heatwave.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, increase their intake of water and keep their heads covered.