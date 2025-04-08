Pakistanis now able to get five-year UAE visa, says envoy

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stand for a photograph prior to their meeting at at Al Shati Palace. — UAE Presidential Court/File

KARACHI: In a significant relief for Pakistani travelers, all outstanding visa-related issues have been resolved and citizens can now apply for five-year visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi announced on Tuesday.

This announcement came during a meeting between Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi at Governor House Karachi on Tuesday. The UAE Consul General, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, was also present.

The governor thanked the UAE Ambassador for his country’s investment, particularly in Sindh and Karachi, and appreciated the strengthening of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Zaabi extended an invitation to the Governor to visit the UAE visa centre established in Karachi.

Commenting on the initiatives launched under the Governor’s Initiative, the UAE envoy termed them praiseworthy and expressed support for efforts aimed at development and collaboration.

As part of the visit, Ambassador Al Zaabi also planted a tree at the Governor House under the plantation campaign and took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony.

He shared his sentiments in the guest book, marking the occasion as a symbol of enduring friendship between the two nations.

Last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) notified the National Assembly that the UAE had confirmed no official visa ban was imposed on Pakistani nationals.

Addressing a query from Dr Nafisa Shah, the ministry conveyed that the UAE Embassy said that their Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced a new five-year visa policy.

This policy requires applicants to provide round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a down payment of AED3,000.

The ministry highlighted that several factors have led to increased scrutiny and restrictions on Pakistani applicants. These include incidents of individuals submitting fake degrees, diplomas, and fraudulent employment contracts.

Additionally, some Pakistani nationals have overstayed their visas and have been implicated in political and criminal activities.

Concerns have also been raised regarding inappropriate use of social media by some members of the community.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has addressed these issues with the UAE authorities at both ministerial and under-secretary levels.