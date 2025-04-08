UN urged to ensure Afghans' dignified return from Pakistan

An Afghan refugee along with her children arrives at a registration centre in Takhta Pul district of Kandahar, Afghanistan, on April 7, 2025, upon their arrival from Pakistan. — AFP

PESHAWAR: Following a meeting at the Afghan Presidential Palace, the interim Afghan government issued a statement appealing to the United Nations and other international bodies to facilitate the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

The Kabul meeting was chaired by Taliban government’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The Afghan government discussed the ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The meeting participants urged the Pakistani leadership to fulfil its Islamic and neighbourly responsibilities, reminding that citizens of the two countries had been enjoying the decades-long good relationship.

The forum expressed the desire to maintain religious, historical, and cultural ties, saying "they are essential for both the nations and their people". Participants in the Kabul meeting cautioned that wrong steps would be detrimental to both countries.

The Afghan government's high commission for refugees has been directed to utilise all available resources to address the issues faced by the refugees.

The meeting also emphasised providing facilities, temporary accommodation, and services to those returning to Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans repatriated

Meanwhile, the repatriation process for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and illegal immigrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department reported that 3,042 illegal immigrants were sent back via the Torkham border on April 7, along with 2,355 ACC holders. Whereas, a total of 5,568 ACC holders have been repatriated from KP since April 1, after the fresh repatriation drive kicked off.

The KP Home Department further stated that 488,187 undocumented immigrants have been returned from KP since September 2023.

From April 1, 4,227 individuals have returned to Afghanistan from Punjab, 160 from Islamabad, and one ACC holder from Gilgit-Baltistan, it added.

Overall, 12,982 individuals have been repatriated from KP and 1,573 from Islamabad. Sindh has repatriated 44 Afghan citizens, Azad Kashmir 38, and Punjab 5,435.

“Today, 55 Afghan refugees from Sialkot are scheduled to be transferred to Afghanistan via the Torkham border,” the home department said.

On the other hand, immigration sources in Khyber district said that 3,669 foreigners had been deported through the Torkham border until a day ago. Additionally, 2,242 foreigners voluntarily arrived at the Landi Kotal transit camp. Another 1,427 undocumented foreigners arrested from various cities were also transferred to Torkham, they maintained.

In Karachi, police conducted an operation against illegal Afghan residents on Abul Hassan Isphani Road, detaining four individuals who were transferred to the Sachal police station. The operation reportedly continued late into the last night.