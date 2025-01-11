Pamela Anderson opens up about pain of 'Pam & Tommy' series

Pamela Anderson isn't holding back when she talks about how wonderful it feels to get positive reviews for her new movie, The Last Showgirl.

Considering that the Hulu series Pam & Tommy was created without her knowledge and was released over three years ago.

When Anderson recently appeared on Andy Cohen Live on Sirius XM to talk about The Last Showgirl, Cohen questioned her about Pam & Tommy.

“I didn’t have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange and that was hurtful,” Anderson said.

“I think ethically it’s illegal. But I mean, you’re kind of fair game. I remember people telling me that a long time ago that you are basically public property and have no right to privacy.”

Cohen then enquired as to if any Hulu representatives had ever approached her and attempted to make amends. In response, Anderson said, "No, they haven't."

Because the series reenacted the moment when Anderson's sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee was stolen, it was difficult for her to relive. She already expressed her dislike for the series to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I blocked that out of my life. I had to in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism,” she said. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick from my whole stomach — from the middle of my chest all the way down to my stomach. [My stomach] feels right now like it’s just been punched.”

In the meantime, she has received critical acclaim for The Last Showgirl and has been nominated for Gotham, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards for her role in the movie.

“Anderson’s transformative performance is undeniably affecting, offering illuminating insights into both the character and the actress playing her, who has had to struggle to be taken seriously. This role should mark a turning point on that front,” THR‘s chief film critic wrote in his review.

After reflecting on the series, Anderson believes: “It’s just one of those things. It happened and now I’m here and so this is the best payback … I’m being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

The Last Showgirl is currently in theaters.