Rise in remittances: PML-N taunts PTI as expats snub Imran's civil disobedience call

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. — X/AFP//@ShehbazDigital

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday hit back at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over "failure" of its civil disobedience call following a record increase in foreign remittances in December 2024, saying that overseas Pakistanis have rejected the former ruling party.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bilal Azhar Kayani — Convener of the National Parliamentary Task-force on Sustainable Development Goals — said that the increase in remittances was a "categoric rejection" by overseas Pakistanis of PTI's call to boycott remittances.

"[This is] an additional proof of Pakistan's consistent macroeconomic improvement under PM Shehbaz Sharif," he said.

Furthermore, Kayani said, that the increase was evidence of the critical contribution overseas Pakistanis consistently make to Pakistan’s economy.

The statement came as Pakistan's remittances reached $3.1 billion in December, marking a 29.3% year-on-year increase, data from the central bank showed, highlighting continued financial support from overseas Pakistanis amid challenging economic conditions.

The data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the remittances had not only recorded a yearly increase but also registered a 5.6% surge compared to the previous month.

Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also resumed its long-awaited flights to Europe, marking a major milestone for the national carrier after more than four years of hiatus, as the first flight took off for Paris today.

The former ruling party had announced a civil disobedience movement if their demands — the release of political prisoners and a judicial probe into the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26 crackdown — go unmet.

Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan had last month called on his supporters to launch the anti-government movement by withholding remittances in the first phase. Amid the announcement, the PTI and the government kicked off negotiations, with two rounds of talks held so far.

Separately, Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitated the nation on record increase in foreign remittances and Pakistan International Airline's first flight to Europe in four years.

"Congratulations to the nation on the morning of prosperity as anarchists' night comes to an end... overseas Pakistanis have rejected those who called for civil disobedience," she said in a statement on Friday.

Aurangzeb added that overseas Pakistanis have rejected PTI founder's call by sending record $3.1 billion remittances to Pakistan.

Referring to the PIA's much-awaited flight to Europe, she said that these "imposters" damaged their national assets by giving statements in parliament. "Who will answer for the loss of four and a half years," she asked.

The Punjab minister added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saved Pakistan from default with inflation decreasing to a record low.

PM felicitates nation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also felicitated the nation on the departure of the PIA's first flight to Paris and record increase in foreign remittances.

"The claims of those who had been chanting to halt the country’s economy had proven to be baseless," the premier said in a statement.

“Record increase in the foreign remittances reflects the strong commitment of the overseas Pakistanis for playing their role in the development of the country,” he said.

After achieving economic stability, Pakistan is now on the path of economic growth, the prime minister said adding that the government was determined to ensure national development and public welfare.

Speaking of the PIA's flight resumption, PM Shehbaz said the restoration of PIA flights to Europe would facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they will benefit from the direct flights.

He noted that due to suspension of flights, the national airlines had to incur huge losses worth billions of dollars and also had to lose its reputation. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, the incumbent government has restored the identity of the national airlines," he added.



— With additional input from APP